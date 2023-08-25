Which Brewers players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25

Baseball
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Aug 25, 2023 13:13 GMT
Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. Those who wish to complete the grid need to know who played for both of these squads. Fortunately, there are a few answers.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy is a good answer for this. He's known as a former Milwaukee Brewers catcher, and he played for them from 2010 to 2016. In 2021, he joined the Braves. At the time of writing, just 2% of players had used his name.

Here are some other options for players who played for the Braves and Brewers:

  • Orlando Arcia (2021-2023 with ATL, 2016-2021 with MIL)
  • Julio Franco (2001-2007 with ATL, 1997 with MIL)
  • Livan Hernandez (with both teams in 2012)
  • Gary Sheffield (2002-2003 with ATL, 1988-1991 with MIL)
  • Will Smith (2020-2022 with ATL, 2014-2016 with MIL)
  • Julio Teheran (2011-2019 with ATL, 2023 with MIL)

Hank Aaron is another great answer. The longtime Braves superstar played with the team from 1954-1974. He then went to the Brewers in 1975 and stayed through 1976.

Hank Aaron (#44) played for the Braves and Brewers
Be sure to visit Baseball Reference as well. They have a database that can tell you every single player who ever played for both the Braves and Brewers. This will improve your rarity score greatly.

