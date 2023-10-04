Which Brewers players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features an MVP award-winner and the Milwaukee Brewers. For October 4, it's your job to name one such player who won the award for the grid. There are a total of four possible answers, so today's grid may be a difficult one to complete. Award-based queries are always tougher, but this article can help.

Ryan Braun is a good, recent example of this. The Brewers outfielder won MVP in 2011. He retired a few years ago, but is a team icon and an award-winner. 27% of people had used his name at the time of writing, so he's not a rare answer.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4: Which Brewers players have also won MVP?

Below is the entire list of Brewers who have ever won MVP. There are only a few:

Rollie Fingers (1981)

Robin Yount (1982)

Robin Yount (1989)

Ryan Braun (2011)

Christian Yelich (2018)

That means there are five such seasons but only four players. That makes it extremely difficult to get a low rarity score. Christian Yelich won it in 2018, but he is probably going to be a popular answer. Try Robin Yount or Rollie Fingers since they are older and less remembered by modern fans.

Christian Yelich won MVP for the Brewers in 2018

