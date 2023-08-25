Which Brewers players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25

The Milwaukee Brewers are featured in the August 25 MLB Immaculate Grid. In one of today’s intersections, they are paired with the ‘Hall of Fame’ honor.

Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one Brewer who has made the trip to Cooperstown with a Brewers cap on their plaque.

"Immaculate Grid 145 + Bonus Challenge Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try using ONLY players who played during the 1990s! #immaculategrid" - Immaculate Grid

Seven players in Brewers history have been immortalized by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

This article is here to walk you through those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25: Which Brewers players are in the Hall of Fame?

Ted Simmons remains the Milwaukee Brewers’ latest inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The eight-time All-Star spent five seasons (1981-85) with the Brewers during his two-decade-long illustrious career.

Two years prior to Simmons, reliever Trevor Hoffman earned his rightful place among the greats in Cooperstown. Hoffman spent the majority of his major league career with the San Diego Padres (1993-2008) before moving to the Brewers, where he spent two seasons before wrapping up his career.

And of course, we can’t have a Brewers HoF discussion without mentioning the legendary Hank Aaron. Hammerin’ Hank left an indelible mark on the sport. The 25-time All-Star spent almost his entire career with the erstwhile Milwaukee Braves and remained with the franchise during their relocation to Atlanta in 1966.

In 1975, he joined the Brewers for one last dance, playing for a couple more seasons before announcing his retirement. He was honored in 1982 with a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction, receiving a staggering 97.8% of votes.

Other possible answers for the Brewers - HoF intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Paul Molitor (Inducted in 2004)

Robin Yount (Inducted in 1999)

Don Sutton (Inducted in 1998)

Rollie Fingers (Inducted in 1992)

