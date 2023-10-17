Which Cardinals players have been All-Stars? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans can achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 17 edition of the game requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has earned an All-Star honor.

One of the more popular names who ticks both categories is Nolan Arenado.

Arenado joined the Cardinals in 2021 after an eight-year sojourn with the Chicago Cubs. He has earned All-Star honors for three seasons in a row since arriving in St. Louis.

Arenado has eight All-Star honors in total across his MLB career so far. He has also won 10 Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 17: Other Cardinals players who have All-Star honors

Paul Goldschmidt

Goldschmidt joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019 after spending eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He earned his All-Star honor with the Cardinals during the 2022 season, in which he also won the NL MVP award.

Goldschmidt has earned seven All-Star honors in total across his MLB career. He also has four Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards.

Albert Pujols

Pujols played with the Cardinals from 2001 to 2011 and for more more season in 2022. He earned several All-Star honors with the franchise and even helped them win two World Series titles.

Pujols announced his retirement from the MLB after the 2022 season.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.