Which Cardinals players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 166th puzzle on Friday, Sept. 15. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has also donned the jersey for the Philadelphia Phillies. Interestingly, there have been 321 players who have played for both teams.

One player who recently played for both St. Louis and Philadelphia is Edmundo Sosa.

Sosa made his MLB debut with the Cardinals on September 23, 2018. He played five seasons with the team, playing 177 games and smashing six home runs.

In 2022, Sosa joined the Phillies. He has played 121 games for them, hitting 11 home runs so far.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 15: Other Cardinals players who have played for Phillies

Scott Rolen

Rolen made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1996. He played just under seven seasons with the team, making 844 appearances and hitting 150 home runs.

Rolen played six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2002 to 2007. He featured in 661 games and smashed 111 home runs, helping them win the World Series in 2006.

So Taguchi

Taguchi joined the Cardinals in 2002 and played six seasons with the team. He featured in 578 games and smashed 19 home runs in St. Louis.

Taguchi then played one season with the Phillies in 2008. He made 88 appearances for the Philadealphia-based franchise.

Taguchi won the World Series with the Cardinals in 2006 and with the Phillies in 2008.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.