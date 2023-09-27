Which Cardinals players have also played for the Red Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 27 has both the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. They have not had all that much crossover over the years, since they are in opposite leagues. Nevertheless, it is your job to name a single player that did play for both of these teams at least once during their MLB career. Fortunately, there are a total of 176 possible answers here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dennis Eckersley is more known for playing for the Oakland Athletics, but he did spend considerable time with the Red Sox, from 1978-1984 and then again in 1998. He also played for the Cardinals in 1996 and 1997. He's a rare answer, as just 0.4% of players had written him in at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27: Which Cardinals players have also played for the Red Sox?

Here are some other players who played for both the Red Sox and Cardinals:

J.D. Drew (2007-2011 with BOS, 1998-2003 with STL)

John Lackey (2010-2014 with BOS, 2014-2015 with STL)

Andrew Miller (2011-2014 with BOS, 2019-2021 with STL)

John Smoltz (both teams in 2009)

Relief pitcher Joe Kelly rose to fame with the Red Sox, playing there from 2014-2018. Before that, from 2012 to 2014, he was a member of the Cardinals organization.

Starter Jon Lester was a Red Sox icon. He played from 2006 to 2014 before moving on. Before retiring, he played in St. Louis in 2021.

Jon Lester played for the Red Sox and Cardinals

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and many others like it can help you answer every single prompt that's on the daily grid every single day it comes out. They can also improve your rarity score by providing a more uncommon answer to the prompt.