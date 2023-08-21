Which Cardinals players have also played for Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

The St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers are paired in one of the intersections of the August 21 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Fans aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one player, current or former, who has suited up for both clubs.

There are far too many options to choose from, as 155 players have proudly donned both jerseys at some point.

Luckily, this article is here to narrow your focus and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21: Which Cardinals players have also played for Tigers?

Former shortstop Jhonny Peralta is the most popular choice for today’s Cardinals - Tigers intersection. The three-time All-Star played four seasons each for either franchise - 2009-13 with the Tigers and 2014-17 with the Cardinals.

Jhonny Peralta played four seasons each for the Detroit Tigers (2009-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (2014-17)

2016 ALCS MVP Andrew Miller is another good shout for this intersection. The former All-Star reliever made his major league debut with the Tigers in 2006 and ended his career in 2021 following a two-year spell with the Cardinals.

Other possible answer for the Cardinals - Tigers intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database which can help you find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.