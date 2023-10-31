Which Cardinals players have been a first round draft pick? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 31

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the teams featured on the Oct. 31 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of today’s intersections couples them with the ‘first round draft pick’ distinction.

Therefore, participants must name one major league player, current or former, who has been selected in the first round of a MLB draft by the Cards.

The number of possible answers are ample. In total, there have been 188 first round draft picks made by the Cardinals over the decades.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 31: Which Cardinals players have been a first round draft pick?

One of the first names that comes to mind for the ‘Cardinals - first round draft pick’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kolten Wong.

Wong started his major league journey with the Cardinals, after they selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft with their 22nd overall selection. He went on to make his MLB debut two years later and spent eight seasons with the franchise.

Outfielder Jordan Walker also qualifies for this intersection. The Cardinals selected Walker in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft with their 21st overall selection. He wasn’t able to play a minor league game that year since the 2020 minor league season got canceled due to the pandemic.

In the couple of seasons that followed, Walker rose steadily through the minors before making the Cardinals’ 2023 opening day roster.

Cardinals southpaw Zack Thompson is yet another name that comes to mind. He was considered one of the top prospects leading up to the 2010 MLB Draft. The Cards selected Thompson in the first round with their 19th overall pick. He went on to make his major league debut in 2022.

Some other possible answers include:

Ted Simmons

J.D. Drew

Andy Van Slyke

Brian Jordan

Garry Templeton

Terry Kennedy

Adam Kennedy

Colby Rasmus

Leon Durham

Dmitri Young

Luis Alicea

Daric Barton

Stephen Piscotty

Dylan Carlson

Bob Meacham

Patrick Wisdom

Nolan Gorman

Chris Duncan

Matt Morris

Leron Lee

Jerry DaVanon

Allen Watson

Braden Looper

Joe Magrane

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any outfit with any specific accolade or milestone.