Which Cardinals players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the St. Louis Cardinals and the Hall of Fame.

The Cardinals are one of the most storied franchises in baseball history with the second-most World Series titles. They have had quite a few great players who've been enshrined. Your job today is to name one.

Stan Musial is a popular answer. The legendary outfielder played for the Cardinals from 1941-1944, and again from 1946-1963. He was enshrined in the Hall in 1969. At the time of writing, he has been used by 22% of users.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27: Which Cardinals players are in the Hall of Fame?

Here're the Hall of Famers who were with the Cardinals and when they played for them:

Grover Cleveland "Pete" Alexander 1926-1929

Walter Alston 1936

Jake Beckley 1904-1907

Jim Bottomley 1922-1932

Roger Bresnahan 1909-1912

Lou Brock 1964-1979

Mordecai Brown 1903

Jesse Burkett 1899-1901

Steve Carlton 1965-1971

Orlando Cepeda 1966-1968

Roger Connor 1894-1897

Dizzy Dean 1930, 1932-1937

Leo Durocher 1933-1937

Dennis Eckersley 1996-1997

Frankie Frisch 1927-1937

Pud Galvin 1892

Bob Gibson 1959-1975

Burleigh Grimes 1930-1931, 1933-1934

Chick Hafey 1924-1931

Jesse Haines 1920-1937

Rogers Hornsby 1915-1926, 1933

Miller Huggins 1910-1916

Jim Kaat 1980-1983

Rabbit Maranville 1927-1928

John McGraw 1900

Joe Medwick 1932-1940, 1947-1948

Minnie Miñoso 1962

Johnny Mize 1936-1941

Stan Musial 1941-1944, 1946-1963

Kid Nichols 1904-1905

Wilbert Robinson 1900

Scott Rolen 2002-2007

Red Schoendienst 1945-1956, 1961-1963

Ted Simmons 1968-1980

Enos Slaughter 1938-1942, 1946-1953

Lee Smith1990-1993

Ozzie Smith 1982-1996

John Smoltz 2009

Billy Southworth 1926-1927, 1929

Bruce Sutter 1981-1984

Joe Torre 1969-1974

Dazzy Vance 1933-1934

Larry Walker 2004-2005

Bobby Wallace 1899-1901, 1917-1918

Hoyt Wilhelm 1957

Vic Willis 1910

Cy Young 1899-1900

Larry Walker and Scott Rolen are two of the more recent examples. They were inducted and were members of the more modern era, so they're fresher on people's minds.

Scott Rolen made the Hall of Fame for the Cardinals

