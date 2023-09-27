Which Cardinals players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the St. Louis Cardinals and the Hall of Fame.
The Cardinals are one of the most storied franchises in baseball history with the second-most World Series titles. They have had quite a few great players who've been enshrined. Your job today is to name one.
Stan Musial is a popular answer. The legendary outfielder played for the Cardinals from 1941-1944, and again from 1946-1963. He was enshrined in the Hall in 1969. At the time of writing, he has been used by 22% of users.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27: Which Cardinals players are in the Hall of Fame?
Here're the Hall of Famers who were with the Cardinals and when they played for them:
- Grover Cleveland "Pete" Alexander 1926-1929
- Walter Alston 1936
- Jake Beckley 1904-1907
- Jim Bottomley 1922-1932
- Roger Bresnahan 1909-1912
- Lou Brock 1964-1979
- Mordecai Brown 1903
- Jesse Burkett 1899-1901
- Steve Carlton 1965-1971
- Orlando Cepeda 1966-1968
- Roger Connor 1894-1897
- Dizzy Dean 1930, 1932-1937
- Leo Durocher 1933-1937
- Dennis Eckersley 1996-1997
- Frankie Frisch 1927-1937
- Pud Galvin 1892
- Bob Gibson 1959-1975
- Burleigh Grimes 1930-1931, 1933-1934
- Chick Hafey 1924-1931
- Jesse Haines 1920-1937
- Rogers Hornsby 1915-1926, 1933
- Miller Huggins 1910-1916
- Jim Kaat 1980-1983
- Rabbit Maranville 1927-1928
- John McGraw 1900
- Joe Medwick 1932-1940, 1947-1948
- Minnie Miñoso 1962
- Johnny Mize 1936-1941
- Stan Musial 1941-1944, 1946-1963
- Kid Nichols 1904-1905
- Wilbert Robinson 1900
- Scott Rolen 2002-2007
- Red Schoendienst 1945-1956, 1961-1963
- Ted Simmons 1968-1980
- Enos Slaughter 1938-1942, 1946-1953
- Lee Smith1990-1993
- Ozzie Smith 1982-1996
- John Smoltz 2009
- Billy Southworth 1926-1927, 1929
- Bruce Sutter 1981-1984
- Joe Torre 1969-1974
- Dazzy Vance 1933-1934
- Larry Walker 2004-2005
- Bobby Wallace 1899-1901, 1917-1918
- Hoyt Wilhelm 1957
- Vic Willis 1910
- Cy Young 1899-1900
Larry Walker and Scott Rolen are two of the more recent examples. They were inducted and were members of the more modern era, so they're fresher on people's minds.
