Which Cardinals players have played with the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 8

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for baseball fans to test their knowledge with. Despite releasing fewer than 200 puzzles, the game has quickly become a favorite for fans everywhere.

The Immaculate Grid is a 3 x 3 puzzle. To succeed, users must take into account the clues along both axes to populate the given spaces with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are most often given, sometimes a statistical value is used instead.

On September 8, the Grid asked, among other things, for players who have suited up for both the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals at some point during their careers. Let's take a look at some relevant names, shall we?

Players who have appeared for the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals | MLB Immaculate Grid September 8

Pitcher Dennis Eckersley did not join the Oakland A's until 1987 as a 32-year old. Although the right hander already had a few All-Star distinctions under his belt from his time playing for the Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, he brought it to another level in Oakland.

In 1988, he made the transition to closer, and led MLB with 45 saves. A 1989 World Series champ, "Eck" won both the AL Cy Young and MVP Award in 1992 after posting a 1.92 ERA and a league-best 51 saves. He joined the Cardinals for the 1996 and 1997 seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004 in his first year of eligibility.

Current Miami Marlins coach John Mabry began his career with the Cardinals. In 1995, the 6-foot-4 outfielder hit .307/.347/.405 with 41 RBIs and an OPS+ of 100 to finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He was a notable member of the 2002 Oakland "Moneyball" Oakland Athletics who set an AL winning streak record, and was subsequently inducted into the A's Hall of Fame.

In 1987, Mark McGwire cruised to a first-place Rookie of the Year Award finish after hitting .289/.370/.618, the latter figure led the league in slugging. Additionally, his league-best 49 home runs set the stage for a big career ahead.

The first baseman was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals midway through the 1997 season, and he would go on to lead MLB in home runs twice for the Cards in both 1998 and 1999. However, subsequent revelations of PED use have cast a dark shadow on his otherwise historic career.

Current Oakland Athletics utility infielder Aledmys Diaz started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting .300 in his rookie season of 2016. A member of the Houston Astros from 2019 to 2022, Diaz won a World Series ring last year.

Before the 2023 season, he joined the A's, and is currently hitting .225/.282/.336 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 96 games this year.