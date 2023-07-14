Which Cincinnati Reds have also played for Pittsburgh Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to be a sensation across the world and here we take a look at the correct answers for the July 14 edition of the grid.

The first clue along the horizontal plane is the Pittsburgh Pirates while the second clue along the vertical plane is the Cincinnati Reds. Thus, the correct answer to the corresponding grid will be the name of a player who has played for both teams at some point in their career.

There have been over 200 players who have played for both clubs in the entire history of the MLB, among them one of the active players is shortstop Kevin Newman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Newman started his major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018 and went on to play five seasons for them. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Pirates traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a pitcher.

Other names that would also be the correct answer include Tommy Helms, Smoky Burgess and Sean Casey.

Its the Pirates @BrianCornell16 Ex-Pirate, Kevin Newman (not a fan fav in Pittsburgh) gives the Reds the lead this afternoon as they attempt to widen their NL Central lead. It’s been quite a run. Ex-Pirate, Kevin Newman (not a fan fav in Pittsburgh) gives the Reds the lead this afternoon as they attempt to widen their NL Central lead. It’s been quite a run. https://t.co/KEempZWs6X

Cincinnati Reds @Reds Happy Birthday to Reds Hall of Famer Tommy Helms. http://t.co/6BGVfsuLQe Happy Birthday to Reds Hall of Famer Tommy Helms. http://t.co/6BGVfsuLQe

Other MLB players who have played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds

While there is no shortage of MLB players who have played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds, there are a few big names to do so.

Tommy Helms is a Reds legend who started his career with them in 1964 and built his reputation over the next seven years. In the 1970s, Helms went on to play for several other teams, including the Pirates from 1976-1977.

Smoky Burgess is another Reds Hall of Famer who went on the play for the Pirates. Notably, the nine-time All-Star won the World Series in 1960 with the Pittsburgh outfit.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes