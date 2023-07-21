Which Cleveland Guardians have also played for San Diego Padres Immaculate Grid answers July 21

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 21 features the San Diego Padres in the first column and the Cleveland Guardians in the second row. It means that the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Roberto Alomar. 2011’s Hall of Famer Alomar’s baseball career lasted for 17 seasons. During his tenure, he has represented various teams like the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians (then: Cleveland Indians), New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Making his MLB debut with the Padres in 1988, he bagged the All-Star title 12 times. He also amassed 10 Gold Glove awards and four Silver Slugger awards. He won the 1992 ALCS MVP award. He won the Man of the Year award with the Cleveland Guardians twice.

During his tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays, he won two World Series titles with the team. He bagged the title of the Player of the Year with the Blue Jays thrice.

He ended his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox in 2004 with a .300 batting average, 2,724 base hits, and 474 stolen bases.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are Joe Carter, Yonder Alonso, Greg Allen, Carlos Baerga, Ross Detwiler, and Chris Gomez.

Joe Carter has represented teams like the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, and San Francisco Giants. He started his career in 1983 with the Chicago Cubs and ended it with the San Francisco Giants in 1998.

His walk-off home run helped the Toronto Blue Jays clinch the World Series championship title in 1993, which was their second consecutive championship. He is one of the two players who ended a World Series with a home run. The other person who has achieved this feat is Bill Mazeroski.

Carter has amassed 5 All-Star awards and two Silver Slugger awards. He was named the AL RBI Leader in 1986. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003.

