Which Cleveland Guardians players have had 100+ RBIs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 25 is out and it involves a cross between the Cleveland Guardians and a 100+ RBI season.

MLB Immaculate Grid's today's puzzle contains the Cleveland Guardians in the first column and '100+ RBI Season Batting' in the third row. So fans have to guess the names of Guardians batters who have scored more than 100 RBIs in a particular season.

The Guardians were one of the eight members of the American League when it declared itself as a major league in 1901. In their long history, they have won two World Series titles in 1920 and 1948. However, they are yet to break their long-standing curse of a title victory.

Regardless, they have a rich legacy and very important players have represented the franchise. When it comes to RBIs, former Guardians batter Manny Ramirez leads the charts. The outfielder played in Cleveland for eight seasons at the start of his career and won various laurels including 4x All-Star game selections.

Ramirez had a pretty successful spell from 1995 to 2000 where he amassed 100+ RBIs in each season except for 1996. His best came in 1999 when he led the League's RBI charts with 165. After the 2000 season, he made his way to Boston leaving as a legend in Cleveland.

Even there he continued his hot streak and led the Red Sox to two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. Ramirez was inducted into the Red Sox and Guardians Hall of Fame when he retired.

Other Guardians batters with 100+ RBIs in a season

One of the more recent players to achieve this feat for the Guardians was someone who shares the same last name as Manny's. Jose Ramirez in 2021 became the first player in this decade to achieve 100+ RBIs for the franchise with 103.

