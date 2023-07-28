Which Colorado Rockies have also played for Cincinnati Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 28

On July 28, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who have played for the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

Here's a list of suitable answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Dante Bichette: Dante Bichette became a fan-favorite as an outfielder for both the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. Known for his powerful bat and consistent hitting, he left a lasting impact, earning multiple All-Star selections and helping lead his teams to memorable moments on the field.

Darren Bragg: Darren Bragg had a brief tenure as an outfielder for both the Reds and the Rockies. While his time with both teams was relatively short, he brought his speed and defensive skills to the outfield, contributing to the team's defensive efforts and providing occasional sparks on the basepaths.

Giovanni Carrara: Giovanni Carrara pitched for both the Reds and Rockies during his career. As a reliever, he showcased versatility and a mix of pitches that made him a valuable asset out of the bullpen for both teams.

Royce Clayton: Royce Clayton had a notable stint as an infielder for Cincinnati and Colorado. Known for his defensive prowess at shortstop, he provided stability in the infield and contributed with timely hitting throughout his tenure with both teams.

Darnell Coles: Darnell Coles was an infielder for the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. While his time with each team was relatively short, he brought a veteran presence to the clubhouse and offered valuable depth off the bench during his playing days.

MLB Immaculate Grid: Other Colorado Rockies Players who have also played for Cincinnati Reds

MLB Immaculate Grid July 28 answers

Kimera Bartee: Kimera Bartee played as an outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies during his career. Known for his speed and defensive prowess, Bartee provided valuable depth off the bench and was a reliable pinch-runner for both teams.

Stan Belinda: Stan Belinda served as a pitcher for both the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies in his playing days. He was a dependable reliever, contributing his strong arm to help secure wins for his teams and earning a reputation as a consistent setup man in the bullpen.

Matt Belisle: Matt Belisle excelled as a versatile pitcher for the Reds and the Rockies. Whether starting or relieving, he showcased his durability and reliability on the mound, earning the respect of teammates and fans alike for his consistency and work ethic.

Mark Bellhorn: During his career, Mark Bellhorn played as an infielder for Cincinnati and Colorado. Known for his power and ability to play multiple positions, Bellhorn brought valuable depth to the roster and played a crucial role in both teams' infield rotations.

Freddie Benavides: Freddie Benavides had a stint as an infielder for the Reds and the Rockies. Although primarily a utility player, he displayed defensive prowess and provided timely hitting, making him a valuable asset in both teams' lineups.