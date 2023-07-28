Which Colorado Rockies have also played for Pittsburgh Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 28

The July 28 edition of the daily puzzle game MLB Immaculate Grid pits the players to have represented the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The third clue along the vertical plane is the Colorado Rockies, with the Pittsburgh Pirates being the first clue on the horizontal plane. The placement of the clues indicates the correct answer would be the players to have represented both teams.

A total of 60 players have represented the two renowned Major League franchises over the years, with Elias Diaz and Sam Howard being the only players to have exclusively represented the Rockies and Pirates.

Diaz made his MLB debut for the Pirates in 2015 and represented the club for five seasons. The Venezuelan catcher made the switch to the Rockies after he became a free agent in 2019.

He became the first Rockies catcher to be selected for the All-Star Game, and he justified his appearance by clinching the MVP award in the Midsummer Classic.

Sam Howard signed for the Rockies in the 2014 MLB draft. However, he had to wait until 2018 to make his Major League debut. He joined the Pirates in 2020. After a brief stint as a relief pitcher, Howard elected for free agency in 2022.

Other players who have played for both Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB

Charlie Hayes: The former third baseman featured in the Rockies' first-ever Major League game in 1993. He led the charts for doubles in the Rockies' inaugural season, accomplishing a career-high 45 doubles that year.

Hayes signed a four-year contract with the Pirates in 1995, but he was traded to the New York Yankees the next year after a middling season.

Denny Neagle: The former MLB pitcher was an All-Star for the Pirates during an impressive stint with the franchise from 1992-1996.

A $51-million contract saw Neagle move to the Rockies in 2000, just after his World Series triumph with the Yankees. However, a disastrous run of injuries saw a premature end to his MLB career in 2003.

John Vander Wal: The former hitter spent 14 seasons at the top with eight different teams. His longest stint came with the Rockies between 1994-98, where he was mostly used from the bench. His most productive season with the bat came for the Pirates in 2000.

Clint Barmes: Barmes spent three seasons in the minor leagues before making his Major League debut for the Rockies in 2003. The former second baseman was on track to clinch the Rookie of the Year award before an injury cut short his season. He spent seven seasons with the Rockies till 2010, and represented the Pirates from 2012 to 2014.