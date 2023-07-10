Which Cubs pitchers have won CY Young award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become incredibly popular among avid baseball fans. This daily online game tests your baseball knowledge and leaves little room for errors.

In the Immaculate Grid, there's a 3-by-3 grid layout with categories labeled above each section. Participants have a total of nine tries to match each grid with the corresponding answer.

In the grid for July 10, the Chicago Cubs are listed in the first row, and CY Young is in the third column. It indicates that the answer to the puzzle involves the names of Cubs players who have won the CY Young award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A Chicago Cubs player who has won CY Young award is Jake Arrieta. Selected by the Orioles in the fifth round of the 2007 MLB draft, Arrieta signed a then-record contract for a fifth round pick. He represented the United States national baseball team at the 2008 Summer Olympics, earning a bronze medal.

Making his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2010, Arrieta was traded to the Cubs in 2013. In 2015, he topped the league in wins with 22, threw a no-hitter and received the 2015 National League Cy Young Award. The next year, he made the NL All-Star team, threw his second no-hitter, won a Silver Slugger Award and secured a World Series victory with the Cubs.

Before the 2018 season, Arrieta signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Phillies. In 2019, he underwent a season-ending surgery to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow but returned for the shortened 2020 season.

He briefly rejoined the Cubs in 2021 before being released and subsequently signing with the San Diego Padres. After the 2021 season, Arrieta announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Jake Arrieta is one player from the Cubs who has won the CY Young award in his career. Other correct responses include Greg Maddux, Rick Sutcliffe, Bruce Sutter, and Fergie Jenkins.

Other Chicago Cubs MLB players who have won CY Young award

Another Cubs pitcher who has won the CY Young award is Greg Maddux. Maddux, a pitcher in MLB for 23 seasons, notably played for the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs.

He won the World Series in 1995 with the Braves and achieved numerous records and milestones. Maddux was the first pitcher to win the Cy Young Award four consecutive times, had a remarkable MLB winning record and low ERA during that period and holds records for Gold Gloves and putouts.

He ranks eighth in career wins and is one of ten pitchers with 300 wins and 3,000 strikeouts while maintaining exceptional control with fewer than 1,000 walks.

Poll : 0 votes