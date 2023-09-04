Which Cubs players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4

The Chicago Cubs have been paired with the Seattle Mariners in one of the intersections of the Sept. 4 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has played for both clubs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 155 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There has been ample crossover between the two long-standing franchises, with 98 players having proudly donned both jerseys over the decades.

This intersection may prove challenging, as at the time of writing, only 52% players got this intersection correct in their first attempt.

Fortunately, you don’t need to worry about stumbling as this article is here to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4: Which Cubs players have also played for the Mariners?

Due to recency, one of the first names that comes to mind for the Cubs-Mariners intersection of the Sept. 4 MLB Immaculate Grid is Tommy La Stella. A former All-Star, La Stella was acquired by the Seattle Mariners only last offseason. He played only 12 games for the club before being released in May.

The most successful phase of his career, by some distance, was with the Cubs where he spent four seasons (2015-18), winning the World Series in 2016.

Another current free agent springs to mind for this intersection, and that’s Anthony Bass. The right-hander was released by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season following social media controversies.

Bass has played for seven major league franchises since his MLB debut in 2011. He spent one season each with the Cubs (2018) and Mariners (2019).

Former pitcher Miguel Batista is a good shout for this intersection. The 2001 World Series champion spent one season with the Cubs (1997) and three seasons with the Mariners (2007-09).

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

David Aardsma

Bobby Ayala

Miguel Batista

Dave Beard

Henry Blanco

Thad Bosley

Milton Bradley

Mike Brumley

Miguel Cairo

Welington Castillo

Bill Caudill

Ronny Cedeño

Steve Cishek

Steve Clevenger

Henry Cotto

Larry Cox

Chris Denorfia

Jeff Fassero

Félix Fermín

Check out Baseball Reference - they feature an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise.