Which Cubs players have also played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

The MLB Immaculate Grid threw a curveball to the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs fans on Aug. 11 as the daily internet puzzle game quizzed fans about the players to have represented both franchises during their careers.

Derrek Lee was the most popular player to have played for the Cubs and Marlins according to today's MLB Immaculate Grid answers, as 15% of the fans guessed his name for the puzzle.

Lee was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 1993 MLB draft. However, he was traded to the Marlins a year later. He became one of the consistent performers for the Marlins in the years that followed.

He won the Gold Glove award in 2003, along with playing a pivotal role in Marlins' World Series triumph that year. He moved to the Cubs in 2004 and claimed the Gold Glove award on two occasions while representing the franchise.

Lee also won the Silver Slugger Award in 2005 and was the NL batting champion that season. The two-time All-Star called time on his career after the 2011 season.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 11: Other Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs players

Starlin Castro: The former shortstop made his MLB debut for the Cubs in 2010. The following season, he made his first of three All-Star appearances for the franchise. He led the National League in hits in 2011, the youngest player to do so in MLB history.

The four-time All-Star was traded to the Marlins in 2017, and Castro then switched to the Washington Nations after spending two seasons with the Marlins.

Andre Dawson: One of the most recognizable faces to have played for both the Marlins and the Cubs in Major League history, Dawson is a proud member of the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame.

Although Dawson tasted the majority of his success with the Montreal Expos in his 10-year stint with the club, he achieved great things for the Cubs as well.

He was signed by the Cubs in 1987, and the eight-time All-Star managed to clinch two Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger award while playing for the Cubs.

Dawson signed for the Marlins in 1995 and represented the franchise until calling time on his illustrious career.