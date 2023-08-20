Which Cubs players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20

August 20's MLB Immaculate Grid was a treat for the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres fans as the daily puzzle game quizzed both sets of fans about the players to have represented both teams.

Veteran pitcher Yu Darvish is the most common guess for today's puzzle due to the Japanese player's recent association with the two clubs.

Darvish made his MLB debut in 2012 after the Texas Rangers signed him on a six-year contract from the Japanese team Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The five-time All-Star joined the Chicago Cubs in 2018 after a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent three years with the Cubs before he was traded to the Padres in 2020.

Glenn Beckert: A feature of the Cubs during the late 60s and early 70s, Glenn Beckert is one of the more recognizable names to have played for both teams during his career.

The four-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 1965 and represented the club for nearly a decade, winning the Gold Glove award in 1968. He was traded to the Padres after the 1973 season before he called time on his 11-year-long career.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 20: Other Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres players

Dave Kingman: The former slugger represented eight clubs during his 16-season-long career, playing for both the Cubs and the Padres.

While Kingman's Major League debut came for the San Francisco Giants in 1971, he enjoyed his most prolific season with the Cubs during the 1979 season when he struck a career-best 48 home runs in a season.

He had a brief stint with the Padres in 1977, featuring for them in just 56 games before moving to the Cubs the following year.

Phil Nevin: While MLB fans will recognize Phil Nevin due to his current managerial role with the Los Angeles Angels, he played for seven teams during his 12-season-long career in the league.

Nevin represented the Padres for seven years, earning his only All-Star appearance with the team in 2001. He had a brief stint with the Cubs in 2006 before calling time on his career the very next year.