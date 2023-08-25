Which Cubs players have also played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25

The crossover between the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers has seen 158 players switch between the two franchises over the years. The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 25 has fans guessing from this list. With a 75% accuracy rate at the time of writing here are some of the players:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25: Which Cubs players have also played for the Rangers?

Jeff Baker played for the Cubs from 2009 to 2012 and then joined the Rangers in 2013. He was known for his versatility, being able to play both infield and outfield positions. During his time with the Cubs, Baker provided solid offensive contributions and even hit for a high average. His ability to play multiple positions made him a valuable asset off the bench.

Milton Bradley played for the Rangers in 2008 before joining the Cubs in 2009. His time with the Cubs was marked by both his talent and controversies. Despite his talent as a switch-hitting outfielder, he struggled with injuries and off-field issues during his tenure with the Cubs. His time in Chicago was tumultuous, but he left an impression on the team's history.

Current San Diego Padres pitcher, Yu Darvish is a notable player who transitioned from the Rangers to the Cubs. He was acquired by the Cubs in 2018 and quickly became one of the team's aces. Darvish's strong performances on the mound contributed to the Cubs' pitching rotation and helped them make playoff runs during his time with the team.

Sammy Sosa is a legendary figure in both Cubs and Rangers history. He played for the Cubs from 1992 to 2004, achieving great success and becoming one of the most iconic players in the team's history. After his time with the Cubs, Sosa joined the Rangers for a brief stint in 2007. Although past his prime, his return to the Rangers marked a significant moment in his career. Notably, Sammy Sosa was the player picked the most by Immaculate Grid users.

In addition to these four players, there are many more who have played for both the Cubs and the Rangers. Some of these players left lasting impacts on one or both teams, while others had relatively shorter stints. The list of players who have crossed paths between these two teams showcases the interconnected nature of Major League Baseball and the unique journeys that players experience throughout their careers.