Which Cubs players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

MLB Immaculate Grid of Sept. 13 challenges fans to name players who have played for both the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

To achieve a perfect score on today's grid, fans need to select one of the 334 players who have worn both uniforms.

The most popular answer is Aroldis Chapman.

Aroldis Chapman, a seven-time All-Star and 2019 Reliever of the Year, debuted with the Reds in 2010. In six years with the Reds, Chapman had an ERA of 2.17.

He was traded to the Cubs in 2016 and played a crucial role in their World Series win that year. Chapman is known for his blazing fastball, one of the fastest ever recorded.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on September 13: Other Cubs and Reds Players

#1 David Ross

David Ross, a two-time World Series champion, is another standout who has played for both franchises.

Ross debuted with the LA Dodgers in 2002 at the age of 25.

He played 254 games for the Reds from 2006 to 2008, hitting an OPS of .780. Ross gained significant attention as the Cubs' catcher during their 2016 World Series win.

#2 Leon Durham

Two-time All-Star Leon Durham fits the bill.

Durham joined the Cubs in 1981 and stayed until 1988. He had a batting average of .279 during his 8 year stint with the franchise.

With the Cincinnati Reds, Durham spent the 1988 and 1989 seasons. Known for his slugging, he continued to maintain an average OPS of .831 throughout his career.

#3 Ryan Dempster

Ryan Dempster, a two-time All-Star, also played for both teams. He spent nine seasons with the Chicago Cubs, having an ERA of 3.74. He left the franchise in 2012.

Dempster played for the Reds during the 2002 and 2003 seasons. In 37 games, he had a WHIP of 1.684.

Other players who have played for both teams include:

Hank Sauer

Austin Romine

Nick Martini

Nick Castellanos

Guy Bush

The full list of 334 players who have represented both teams is available on the Baseball Reference website.