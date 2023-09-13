Which Cubs players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid challenges fans to name players who have suited up for both the Cubs and the Yankees.

To claim a perfect score on the grid, fans need to identify one of the 198 players who have suited up for both franchises.

Leading the pack as the most popular answer is Anthony Rizzo. He made a big splash when he was traded to the Yankees in 2021.

With the Cubs, Rizzo was a three-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He played 1,308 games for the Cubs and had a .272 batting average. Since joining the Yankees, Rizzo's appeared in 278 games and hit an OPS of .768.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on September 13: Other Cubs and Yankees Players

#1 Bobby Murcer

Bobby Murcer made his debut for the Yankees in 1965. He was a five-time All-Star and a Gold Glove Award winner in 1972.

After a brief stint with the San Francisco Giants, he joined the Cubs in 1977. Murcer remained there for three seasons, accumulating a batting average of .270.

#2 Alfonso Soriano

Alfonso Soriano carved out an impressive MLB career, earning seven All-Star selections and four Silver Slugger Awards. He debuted in MLB with the Yankees in 1999 before making his way to the Cubs in 2007. He had an OPS of .807 with the Yankees.

Over seven seasons with the Cubs, he maintained a .264 batting average and was especially known for his power-hitting prowess.

#3 Starlin Castro

Starlin Castro, a four-time All-Star, made a name for himself with the Chicago Cubs between 2010 and 2015. He held a .281 batting average over those years.

Moving to the Yankees in 2016, he played two seasons and recorded a .283 batting average.

Other players who have played for both franchises include:

Tony Lazzeri

Joe Girardi

Dale Long

Wilbur Good

For fans who wish to know more players who have represented both teams, the Baseball Reference website is the go-to resource.