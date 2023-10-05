Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Which Cubs players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5

Which Cubs players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Oct 05, 2023 13:34 GMT
Which Cubs players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5
Which Cubs players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Chicago Cubs and a few stat-based queries. Today has 200 or more hits in a season, which is an elusive feat for hitters. Today, you must name one such player from the Cubs who has done this. There are 21 such seasons, but only 17 possible answers.

youtube-cover

Starlin Castro is a modern answer to this prompt. In 2011, he recorded 207 hits as a star infielder. At the time of writing, 10% of players had written his name in.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5: Which Cubs players have recorded 200+ hits in a season?

Here are all the Cubs who have achieved this impressive feat:

  1. Rogers Hornsby • 1929 229
  2. Kiki Cuyler • 1930 228
  3. Billy Herman • 1935 227
  4. Woody English • 1930 214
  5. Frank Demaree • 1936 212
  6. Billy Herman • 1936 211
  7. Arnold Statz • 1923 209
  8. Hack Wilson • 1930 208
  9. Starlin Castro • 2011 207
  10. Heinie Zimmerman • 1912 207
  11. Billy Herman • 1932 206
  12. Billy Williams • 1970 205
  13. Juan Pierre • 2006 204
  14. Augie Galan • 1935 203
  15. Billy Williams • 1965 203
  16. Kiki Cuyler • 1931 202
  17. Woody English • 1931 202
  18. Bill Buckner • 1982 201
  19. Charlie Hollocher • 1922 201
  20. Billy Williams • 1964 201
  21. Ryne Sandberg • 1984 200

Ryne Sandberg is also a good answer, but he only just made it past the threshold in 1984.

Ryne Sandberg hit 200 hits for the Cubs
Ryne Sandberg hit 200 hits for the Cubs

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and many others like it come out each and every day for every single prompt on the grid. They can help you solve it and could even lower your rarity score.

Also read: Which Cubs have had 30 stolen bases in a season?

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...