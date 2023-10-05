Which Cubs players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Chicago Cubs and a few stat-based queries. Today has 200 or more hits in a season, which is an elusive feat for hitters. Today, you must name one such player from the Cubs who has done this. There are 21 such seasons, but only 17 possible answers.

Starlin Castro is a modern answer to this prompt. In 2011, he recorded 207 hits as a star infielder. At the time of writing, 10% of players had written his name in.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5: Which Cubs players have recorded 200+ hits in a season?

Here are all the Cubs who have achieved this impressive feat:

Rogers Hornsby • 1929 229 Kiki Cuyler • 1930 228 Billy Herman • 1935 227 Woody English • 1930 214 Frank Demaree • 1936 212 Billy Herman • 1936 211 Arnold Statz • 1923 209 Hack Wilson • 1930 208 Starlin Castro • 2011 207 Heinie Zimmerman • 1912 207 Billy Herman • 1932 206 Billy Williams • 1970 205 Juan Pierre • 2006 204 Augie Galan • 1935 203 Billy Williams • 1965 203 Kiki Cuyler • 1931 202 Woody English • 1931 202 Bill Buckner • 1982 201 Charlie Hollocher • 1922 201 Billy Williams • 1964 201 Ryne Sandberg • 1984 200

Ryne Sandberg is also a good answer, but he only just made it past the threshold in 1984.

Ryne Sandberg hit 200 hits for the Cubs

