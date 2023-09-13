Which Cubs players have won Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

The Chicago Cubs are one of the oldest franchises in the league. Since joining the National League in 1876, several of the game's biggest names have passed through Chicago.

On Wednesday's edition of the Immaculate Grid trivia game, MLB fans were asked to name a former Cubs' star that won in the prestigious Rookie of the Year Award.

Over 147 years in the league, you would expect there to be a few Chicago players to win the prize. The first player in the organization to win the award was back in 1961. Overall, six different Cubbies have won the Rookie of the Year Award.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13: Which Cubs players have won Rookie of the Year award?

Kris Bryant celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field

Kris Bryant is the most recent member of the organization to be named Rookie of the Year back in 2015. The number two overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft worked his way up the ranks quickly and made his big league debut in 2015. That year, he recorded 26 home runs, 99 RBIs and finish with a .275 batting average.

Pitcher Kerry Wood would have been another acceptable answer. The powerful right-hander made his debut in 1998 and surprised many experts with his velocity and command.

Wood was named NL Rookie of the Year in 1998 after finishing with 13 wins, 233 strikeouts and a 3.40 ERA. He would go on to be a two-time All-Star and led the NL in strikeouts in 2003.

Catcher Geovany Soto had an strong career with the Cubs finishing with 77 home runs and 264 RBIs over 555 games with the club. Soto would go on to have a strong career with the several teams including the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox. He won the award in 2008.

For some of the more old school Cubs fans, Billy Williams was the first player in the franchise's history to receive the prize back in 1961. Over 146 games, Williams slashed .278/.338/.484 and finished with 25 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Ken Hubbs won the Rookie of the Year the following year in 1962. He played in just three major league seasons before a tragic plane crash prior to the 1964 season.

Outfielder Jerome Walton, who won the award in 1989, rounds out the six-man list.