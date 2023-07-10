Which CY Young award winning pitchers have had 3000+ strikeouts in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

MLB Immaculate Grid is a daily internet game which has grown in popularity rapidly across the world. The game has become a huge hit among baseball fans as it tests their knowlegde of the league's history with new challenges every day.

The objective of the game is to fill in all the nine boxes of the grid with the correct answer based on the clues provided along the side of the grid. A player only has nine guesses which means that any wrong answer results in an imperfect score.

Here's a look at the correct answers from the July 10 edition of the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The final clue along the horizontal plane is "Cy Young Winner," while the final clue along the vertical plane is "3000+ career strikeouts." Therefore, the correct answer is a pitcher who has won the Cy Young award and has achieved 3000+ career strikeouts in the MLB.

A total of nineteen players have achieved this feat in the entire history of the MLB, with the most latest being Max Scherzer in 2021. Scherzer is a veteran pitcher who has played for several teams since his debut in 2008 and has established himself as one of the best pitchers of his generation. The former World Series winner has won 3 Cy Young awards in his illustrious career and joined the 3000+ strikeouts club in 2021 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other correct answers to the grid include Justin Verlander, CC Sabathia and John Smoltz.

Chad Moriyama @ChadMoriyama Max Scherzer reaches 3000 career strikeouts. Max Scherzer reaches 3000 career strikeouts. https://t.co/SeZZ3Sngdz

Diamond Digest @Diamond_Digest

#JV3000 With his 6th strikeout tonight, Justin Verlander becomes only the 18th pitcher to ever record 3000 strikeouts! Congratulations Justin! With his 6th strikeout tonight, Justin Verlander becomes only the 18th pitcher to ever record 3000 strikeouts! Congratulations Justin! #JV3000 https://t.co/38TjodfDFS

Other players who have won the Cy Young award and reached 3000+ career strikeoutsin the MLB

The only other active pitcher who is part of the 3000+ strikeout club while also having won the Cy Young award is Justin Verlander, who now plays for the New York Mets. Verlander reached the landmark while playing for the Houstin Astros in 2019.

Other names who have achieved the feat and would be correct answers in the grid include CC Sabathia, John Smoltz, Pedro Martinez and Greg Maddux, all of whom have cemented their places as MLB legends.

Poll : 0 votes