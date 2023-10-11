Which Diamondbacks pitchers have 3000+ career strikeouts? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 11

The latest MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle rolled out with a set of fresh questions to test your MLB knowledge. One of the questions required fans to answer the Diamondbacks pitchers with 3000+ career strikeouts.

Achieving this feat is among the toughest milestones in the Major League Baseball. The fact that there are only 19 pitchers in the league who have managed to pin their names on the list, we can imagine how great is it to be a pitcher with 3000+ strikeouts in their career. This achievement is pretty tough as pitchers have to deal with a lot of injuries that can spoil a full season.

There are just 3 players from the Arizona Diamondbacks who have registered their names in the record book of 3000+ career strikeouts.

Max Scherzer

The latest player who etched his name on the list is Texas Rangers flamethrower Max Scherzer. The veteran pitcher made his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008 against the Houston Astros, he played two seasons with the club and was traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2010.

In 2013, Scherzer won his first Cy Young Award as a Tigers pitcher, followed by his All-Star selection in the same year. In the same year, he crossed the 1000 career strikeout mark. Scherzer won his consecutive second and third Cy Young awards in the years 2016 and 2017. Following the exceptional run, he went on to achieve 300+ strikeouts in the 2018 season.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 11: Other Diamondbacks pitchers who have 3000+ career strikeouts

Randy Johnson played his penultimate season with the Arizona Diamondbacks during his second stint with the club. Johnson signed a 4-year contract with the Diamondbacks in the year 1999, he holds the record of 4875 strikeouts in his career. Johnson hung his cleats after the 2009 season with the San Francisco Giants. With 3116 strikeouts, Curt Schilling is the third and last Diamondbacks player to enjoy this achievement.