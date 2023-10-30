Which Diamondbacks players have also played for the Angels? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 30

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels meet in one of the intersections of the Oct. 30 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score must name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

"Immaculate Grid 211 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There hasn’t been a lot of crossover between the two long-standing franchises. In total, only 70 players have proudly donned both uniforms.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 30: Which Diamondbacks players have also played for the Angels?

One of the first names that spring to mind for the Diamondbacks-Angels intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Zack Greinke.

The 2009 American League Cy Young winner played one season (2012) for the erstwhile Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Grenke went on to represent the D-Backs for four seasons between 2016 and ‘19.

Three-time All-Star Dan Harren also qualifies for this intersection. The right-hander spent three seasons each with the D-Backs (2008-10) and Angels (2010-12).

Former third baseman Troy Glaus is another excellent shout here. Angels fans will have fond memories of the 2002 World Series MVP, who was instrumental in his helping his side win their maiden, and till date, only World Series crown.

Glaus spent seven seasons in total with the erstwhile Anaheim Angels (1998-04) and one season with the D-Backs (2005).

Speaking of World Series winner, former center fielder Steve Finley is another possible answer.

Finley was part of the D-Backs’ 2001 World Series-winning championship squad. He spent six seasons in Arizona (1999-04), and one season with the Angels (2005).

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Russell Branyan

Billy Buckner

Jason Bulger

Trevor Cahill

Kole Calhoun

Alberto Callaspo

Tony Campana

Jhoulys Chacín

Collin Cowgill

Jeff DaVanon

Brandon Drury

Damion Easley

Adam Eaton

David Eckstein

Eduardo Escobar

Jorge Fabregas

Jon Garland

Phil Gosselin

Check out Baseball Reference. It has an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.