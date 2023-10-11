Which Diamondbacks players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 11

On October 11, the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets collided on the MLB Immaculate Grid. The two franchises have not had a ton of crossover since they play on opposite sides of the country. Nevertheless, you need to name one but fortunately, only one. There are a total of 82 possible answers for this one.

Max Scherzer is a good answer for this. By now, he's been on a lot of teams. That included the Mets for a spell that ended at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Many might have forgotten that he played for the Diamondbacks in 2008 and 2009. At the time of writing, he was used by 18% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 11: Which Diamondbacks players have also played for the Mets?

Here are some other possible answers as to who played for both the Diamondbacks and Mets:

Asdrubal Cabrera (2021 with ARZ, 2016-2018 with NYM)

Tyler Clippard (2016-2021 with ARZ, 2015 with NYM)

Wilmer Flores (2019 with ARZ, 2013-2018 with NYM)

Starling Marte (2020 with ARZ, 2022-2023 with NYM)

Tommy Pham (2023 with both teams)

Eduardo Escobar did this as well. From 2018-2021, he was with the Diamondbacks. The following year, he joined the Mets and that's where he was this season as well.

Eduardo Escobar played for the Mets and Diamondbacks

