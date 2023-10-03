Which Dodgers players have a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Los Angeles Dodgers and a stat-based query: a .300 career average. This is a difficult statistical feat, but there is no minimum on plate appearances. There are in total 105 possible answers. Fortunately, you need only name one to satisfy the grid on October 3.

Jackie Robinson is perhaps the most iconic hitter in Dodgers history, and he had a career average of .313. At the time of writing, 46% of people had used his name since he is probably the simplest answer to this prompt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3: Which Dodgers players have a .300+ career batting average?

Below are some other players who had a career .300 batting average and played for the Dodgers:

Manny Ramirez, .312 average (LAD from 2008-2010)

Michael Young, .300 average (LAD in 2013)

Ben Chapman, .302 average (LAD in 1945)

Nomar Garciaparra, .313 average (LAD from 2006-2008)

Mike Piazza is another good answer. He played for the Dodgers from 1992 to 1998 when he was traded. He had a career batting average of .308 when he retired.

Mike Piazza played for the Dodgers and had a .300 career average

This prompt can be tricky since there's no minimum to qualify. Any pitcher who went 1/3 and then never hit again could qualify. Nevertheless, there are some good answers to try.

Also read: Which Dodgers players have hit 500 career home runs?

Be sure to look at our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Every day, this article and the ones like it can and will help you get every single answer on the grid correct. They can also help with your rarity score.