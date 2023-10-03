Which Dodgers players have recorded 500+ HR in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3

On October 3, the MLB Immaculate Grid has a lot of stat-based queries, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Today's ask for players who have hit 500 career home runs. It is your job to name one player who was on both teams. There are a total of six possible answers here, so this one will be difficult.

Albert Pujols qualifies for this answer. He only briefly played for the Dodgers in 2021 and had a career mark of an astonishing 703 home runs. Unfortunately, he is not a rare answer. 56% of players had used him at the time.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3: Which Dodgers players have recorded 500+ HR in their careers?

Below are some other players who blasted 500 home runs and played for the Dodgers:

Jim Thome, 612 home runs (LAD in 2009)

Frank Robinson, 584 home runs (LAD in 1972)

Gary Sheffield, 509 home runs (LAD in 1998-2001)

Eddie Murray, 504 home runs (LAD in 1989-1991)

Manny Ramirez is another good answer. He played for the Boston Red Sox, Dodgers, and others, but that doesn't matter. He was in LA from 2008 to 2010 and he blasted 555 career home runs.

Manny Ramirez hit 500 home runs and played for the Dodgers

Be sure to visit our other MLB Immaculate Grid coverage. This article and ones like it come out every day and can help you answer every single section of the grid correctly. They can even lower your rarity score.