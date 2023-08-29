Which Dodgers players have 3000+ hits in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

The August 29 MLB Immaculate Grid has asked fans to name players who have featured for the Dodgers and also have 3000+ hits in their career. Users have only nine guesses to fill up the 3x3 puzzle and to mark off a cell, they must name a player who ticks both boxes.

Throughout Major League Baseball history, only 33 players have managed to hit over 3000+.

"Immaculate Grid 149 #immaculategrid

The most popular answer from the fans has been 11-time All-Star Albert Pujols. He had a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the age of 41. Pujols managed 3384 hits over his illustrious career, maintaining a .759 OPS for the Dodgers in 2021. He is not remembered for his time with the Dodgers though. Pujols cemented himself as a St. Louis Cardinals legend with two World Series wins.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on August 29: Other Dodgers players with 3000+ hits

4-time Silver Slugger winner Adrian Beltre also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He debuted in 1998 donning the Dodgers jersey and went on to play for them till 2004. The Dominican has been named All-Star four times and has won the Golden Glove five times. He hit over 949 times in 966 games for the Dodgers before moving to the Seattle Mariners.

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson joined the LA Dodgers in 2003. At the age of 44, he hit 15 times in 30 games for the Dodgers before retiring the next season. His best years were in the Oakland Athletics uniform, winning them a World Series in 1989. Henderson went on to win another World Series in 1993 for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Eddie Murray also qualifies as an answer to the Grid. A Hall of Famer and 8-time All-Star, Murray joined the Dodgers in 1989. He hit 483 times in his 4-year tenure and maintained an OPS of .798. Although he made All-Star in 1991, the 3-time Golden Glove winner was traded to the New York Mets the following year.

Other players may include:

Paul Waner

Dave Winfield

To find out the other possible Immaculate Grid answers, the Baseball Reference website is an invaluable resource. It lists all Los Angeles Dodgers players who have managed 3000+ hits.