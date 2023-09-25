Which Dodgers players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25

The Sept. 25 MLB Immaculate Grid features the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays in one of the intersections.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has played in both uniforms in their career.

There hasn’t been a lot of crossover between these two long-standing franchises, with only 102 players in history having represented either side.

If you are battling to recall anyone, don’t worry. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25: Which Dodgers players have also played for the Blue Jays?

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-jin Ryu is the first name that comes to mind for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

The South Korean veteran made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joining them in 2013. He continued to play for seven seasons with the franchise before joining the Blue Jays in 2020.

"AL East/NL East teams weren't too familiar with Hyun Jin Ryu before 2020, and it showed. Great debut season for Ryu with the Blue Jays." - Nick Pollack

Atlanta Braves’ journeyman reliever Jesse Chavez has represented nine different teams since making his major league debut in 2008.

The veteran had two brief stints with the Blue Jays during the 2012 and 16 seasons. At the Dodgers, he had one short spell during the second half of the 2016 campaign.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Terry Adams

Doyle Alexander

John Axford

Bob Bailor

Rod Barajas

Darwin Barney

Gerónimo Berroa

Casey Blake

Henry Blanco

Pedro Borbón

Jacob Brumfield

Andy Burns

Tom Candiotti

José Cruz

Octavio Dotel

Mariano Duncan

Dana Eveland

Ron Fairly

Darrin Fletcher

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.