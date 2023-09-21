Which Dodgers players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 21

One of the intersections of the Sept. 21 MLB Immaculate Grid features the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals, two clubs with starkly contrasting fortunes over the last few seasons.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

Immaculate Grid 172 #immaculategrid

This intersection might prove to be challenging, as there hasn’t been a lot of crossover between the two franchises in recent years,

In total, 84 players have proudly donned both jerseys over the decades. If you are struggling to solve this intersection, fear not! This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 21: Which Dodgers players have also played for the Royals?

The very first name that springs to mind for the Dodgers - Royals intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Zach Greinke. He seems to be the people’s choice, too. At the time of writing, 69% of participants have gone with the veteran right-hander.

Greinke began his major league journey with the Kansas City Royals in 2004. He spent seven seasons during his first spell with the club before rejoining them ahead of the 2022 campaign. Greinke also spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers between 2013 and 15.

Former second baseman/shortstop Mark Grudzielanek is another valid answer for this intersection. He played five seasons for the Dodgers between 1998 and 2002. Grudzielanek joined the Royals in 2006, going on to spend three seasons with the club. In his first season for the Royals, Grudzielanek won a Gold Glove.

Some other possible answers include:

Tony Abreu

Hanser Alberto

Luis Alcaraz

Scott Alexander

Paul Bako

Matt Beaty

Joe Beckwith

Tim Belcher

Todd Benzinger

Ángel Berroa

Wilson Betemit

Joe Blanton

Doug Bochtler

Hubie Brooks

Jonathan Broxton

Bill Buckner

Drew Butera

Alberto Callaspo

Jim Campanis

Jamey Carroll

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.