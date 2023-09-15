Which Dodgers players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid is one of the most popular trivia games in the baseball world and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the focus of the latest edition.

In the September 15 Immaculate Grid, fans were challenged to name a former Dodger who also won the MVP award. The franchise has been in existence since 1883, so there are several correct answers. With the grid, however, the rarer the answer, the better it is for your score.

There are a total of 12 different Dodgers that have won the prestigious National League MVP prize. The first player to achieve the feat was all the way back in 1913 when the team was based in Brooklyn, while the most recent winner was in 2019.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15: Which Dodgers players have also won MVP?

Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during a game against the Miami Marlins

Since making his MLB debut in 2008, Clayton Kershaw has become a fan favorite in Los Angeles. The powerful lefty has been one of the game's most consistent pitchers over the last 15 seasons and has been rewarded with 10 All-Star selections.

Perhaps his greatest triumph was winning the NL MVP award in 2014, after finishing the year with 21 wins and 239 strikeouts.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger was another popular choice with MLB fans. The 28-year-old is the most recent Dodger to win the award. He was named National League MVP in 2019 after slashing .305/.406/.629 and recording 47 home runs, 115 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Roy Campanella has the honor of being the only player in Dodgers' history to win the award more than once. Between 1951 and 1955 he won the NL MVP on three different occasions. Only the legendary Barry Bonds has more MVP trophies in his career.

Jake Daubert would also have been a great shout. The first baseman played his first game with the organization back in 1910 and won the prize a few years later in 1913.

Dazzy Vance was the second player in franchise history to win the award. The righty pitcher was named MVP in 1924 after finishing with an incredible 28 wins and a 2.16 ERA.

Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in the MLB, would have been another great answer.

Sandy Koufax, Dolph Camilli, Don Newcombe, Maury Wills, Steve Garvey and Kirk Gibson round out the list.