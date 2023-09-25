Which Dodgers players recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 25 MLB Immaculate Grid. They have been paired with the ‘30+ SB season’ milestone.

Thus, fans aiming to ace today’s puzzle will need to name one Dodger who has stolen 30 bases or more over the course of one full season.

"Immaculate Grid 176 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Only 60 players in Dodgers’ franchise history have managed to accomplish this feat. Taking into consideration their recent dominance, it is indeed surprising that not a single Dodger has stolen 30 bases or more in a season since 2014.

If you are struggling with this intersection, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you achieve an excellent score in today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25: Which Dodgers players have recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season?

Dee Strange-Gordon remains the last Dodger to steal 30+ bases during a season. The veteran second baseman/shortstop stole 64 bases in 2014 and 32 bases in 2012, making him a solid shout for this intersection.

Baseball legend Jackie Robinson seems to be the people’s choice. At the time of writing, 21% of players have gone with the National Baseball Hall of Famer. Robinson stole 37 bases during the 1949 season for the erstwhile Brooklyn Dodgers.

Former outfielder Matt Kemp is another excellent choice for this intersection. During his playing days, Kemp was a master of stealing bases. He has three 30+ SB seasons under his belt. Kemp stole 35 bases in 2008, 34 in 2009 and 40 in 2011.

Some other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Juan Pierre

Rafael Furcal

Kenny Lofton

Dave Roberts

Raúl Mondesi

Eric Young Sr.

Delino DeShields

Brett Butler

Eric Davis

José Offerman

Juan Samuel

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.