Which Dodgers players have won the Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had quite a few Gold Glove winners in their past. Elite defense is part of their DNA, and there are over 40 seasons of a Dodgers player winning the prestigious award. Some of those are duplicate players, but there are plenty of choices.
Zack Greinke has always been a pretty good defender at the pitcher position. He has multiple Gold Gloves, including two for the Dodgers. In 2014 and 2015, he was the best defensive pitcher. At the time of writing, just 3% of players had tried his name.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25: Which Dodgers players have won the Gold Glove?
Below is the full list of other Dodgers who have won the Gold Glove:
- Mookie Betts, RF 2022
- Mookie Betts, RF 2020
- Cody Bellinger, RF 2019
- Adrian Gonzalez, 1B 2014
- Clayton Kershaw, P 2011
- Andre Ethier, OF 2011
- Matt Kemp, OF 2011
- Orlando Hudson, 2B 2009
- Matt Kemp, OF 2009
- Greg Maddux, P 2008
- Russell Martin, C 2007
- Greg Maddux, P 2006
- Steve Finley, OF 2004
- Cesar Izturis, SS 2004
- Charles Johnson, C 1998
- Raul Mondesi, OF 1997
- Raul Mondesi, OF 1995
- Orel Hershiser, P 1988
- Fernando Valenzuela, P 1986
- Dusty Baker, OF 1981
- Davey Lopes, 2B 1978
- Steve Garvey, 1B 1977
- Steve Garvey, 1B 1976
- Steve Garvey, 1B 1975
- Andy Messersmith, P 1975
- Andy Messersmith, P 1974
- Steve Garvey, 1B 1974
- Willie Davis, OF 1973
- Wes Parker, 1B 1972
- Willie Davis, OF 1972
- Willie Davis, OF 1971
- Wes Parker, 1B 1971
- Wes Parker, 1B 1970
- Wes Parker, 1B 1969
- Wes Parker, 1B 1968
- Wes Parker, 1B 1967
- John Roseboro, C 1966
- Maury Wills, SS 1962
- Maury Wills, SS 1961
- John Roseboro, C 1961
- Wally Moon, OF 1960
- Charlie Neal, 2B 1959
- Gil Hodges, 1B 1959
- Gil Hodges, 1B 1958
- Gil Hodges, 1B 1957
Mookie Betts will be a popular answer since he's the most recent and he won it last year. Cody Bellinger will likely be a prominent answer, too.
Be sure to check out our complete coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and others like it can help you every day.