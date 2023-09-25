Which Dodgers players have won the Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had quite a few Gold Glove winners in their past. Elite defense is part of their DNA, and there are over 40 seasons of a Dodgers player winning the prestigious award. Some of those are duplicate players, but there are plenty of choices.

Zack Greinke has always been a pretty good defender at the pitcher position. He has multiple Gold Gloves, including two for the Dodgers. In 2014 and 2015, he was the best defensive pitcher. At the time of writing, just 3% of players had tried his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25: Which Dodgers players have won the Gold Glove?

Below is the full list of other Dodgers who have won the Gold Glove:

Mookie Betts, RF 2022

Mookie Betts, RF 2020

Cody Bellinger, RF 2019

Adrian Gonzalez, 1B 2014

Clayton Kershaw, P 2011

Andre Ethier, OF 2011

Matt Kemp, OF 2011

Orlando Hudson, 2B 2009

Matt Kemp, OF 2009

Greg Maddux, P 2008

Russell Martin, C 2007

Greg Maddux, P 2006

Steve Finley, OF 2004

Cesar Izturis, SS 2004

Charles Johnson, C 1998

Raul Mondesi, OF 1997

Raul Mondesi, OF 1995

Orel Hershiser, P 1988

Fernando Valenzuela, P 1986

Dusty Baker, OF 1981

Davey Lopes, 2B 1978

Steve Garvey, 1B 1977

Steve Garvey, 1B 1976

Steve Garvey, 1B 1975

Andy Messersmith, P 1975

Andy Messersmith, P 1974

Steve Garvey, 1B 1974

Willie Davis, OF 1973

Wes Parker, 1B 1972

Willie Davis, OF 1972

Willie Davis, OF 1971

Wes Parker, 1B 1971

Wes Parker, 1B 1970

Wes Parker, 1B 1969

Wes Parker, 1B 1968

Wes Parker, 1B 1967

John Roseboro, C 1966

Maury Wills, SS 1962

Maury Wills, SS 1961

John Roseboro, C 1961

Wally Moon, OF 1960

Charlie Neal, 2B 1959

Gil Hodges, 1B 1959

Gil Hodges, 1B 1958

Gil Hodges, 1B 1957

Mookie Betts will be a popular answer since he's the most recent and he won it last year. Cody Bellinger will likely be a prominent answer, too.

Cody Bellinger won a Gold Glove for the Dodgers

Be sure to check out our complete coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and others like it can help you every day.