Which Fullerton Union High School pitchers have played in the MLB? Looking at the remarkable program that produced no-hitters

Fullerton Union High School became a part of a crazy piece of MLB history when Philadelphia Phillies' Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Lorenzen is a product of Fullerton Union High School in California, a public school in Orange County, established in 1893, and is now the fourth player to play in the major leagues from the school. Amazingly, all four players were pitchers and all four achieved a no-hitter in their careers.

The first one to do it was MLB Hall of Famer Walter Johnson, who played for the Washington Senators for 21 years from 1907 to 1927 before going on to become their manager as well.

The second Fullerton graduate to throw a no-hitter was Steve Busby, who threw two no-hitters for the Kansas City Royals in 1973 and 1974.

Mike Warren was the last graduate from the school to achieve the feat in the MLB, throwing a no-hitter in his rookie season with the Oakland A's in 1983, against the Chicago White Sox.

Finally, there's Michael Lorenzen, who kept the crazy streak going in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

4 pitchers, and 4 pitchers only, have played in the majors after attending Fullerton Union High School in Fullerton CA, and now all 4 have thrown an MLB no-hitter. This is a simply incredible baseball fact—most amazing ever. Credit to @StrangedeBill1:4 pitchers, and 4 pitchers only, have played in the majors after attending Fullerton Union High School in Fullerton CA, and now all 4 have thrown an MLB no-hitter. This is a simply incredible baseball fact—most amazing ever. pic.twitter.com/96VdAjCvj4

Fullerton Union graduate Michael Lorenzen became the fifth player in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his home debut

Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter against the Washington Nationals was a historic performance that will be remembered for a long time. When he started the season on the injured list with the Detroit Tigers, he had no idea he would be traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.

After the trade, it was only his second appearance for the Phillies and his first in their home stadium, when he produced the amazing feat. He is now only the fifth player in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his home debut and the second since 1900.