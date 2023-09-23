Which Giants players have a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 23

Each and every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new, dynamic quiz game to test the limits of baseball fans' knowledge. Seemingly overnight, the grid has become a favorite for fans everywhere.

Comprised of a 3 x 3 grid array, users are presented with six clues and nine squares. In order to be successful, Immaculate Grid users must take the clues into account so that they can populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players.

On September 23, Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the San Francisco Giants who have put up averages exceeding .300 in a season. Let's take a look at some of the top names.

Immaculate Grid 174

San Francisco Giants players who have hit .300 in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid September 23

Speedy outfielder Randy Winn came to the Giants by virtue of a 2005 trade with the Seattle Mariners. A career .284 hitter at the time, Winn must have come alive when he made the move to NoCal. In 2007, his second full season with the Giants, Winn hit .300/.353/.445 with 14 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. Winn now works as a color commentator for Giants games with NBCS.

Randy Winn

Current Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt spent the first decade of his MLB career with the Giants. Over that period of time, "The Baby Giraffe" was seen as a paragon of consistency. Renowned for his abilities to draw walks, Belt finally hit .309 in the shortened season of 2020 to make sure of his eligibility for this Grid list.

In 1982, 22-year old Jamaican outfielder Chili Davis hit .261/.308/.410 with 19 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 24 steals - enough for him to finish fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. In 1984, Davis earned his first All-Star slot for hitting .315 with an OPS of .875. Most older Giants fans will remember Davis' 1987 game against the San Diego Padres, in which he went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs as his team battered their divisional foes 13-3.

Chili Davis, then with the Giants, wore CHILI on his jersey in the 1986 MLB All-Star Game.

By the time outfielder Willie McGee arrived in San Francisco, the best days of his career were behind him. McGee had hit .353 in 1985, winning the NL batting title and MVP Award as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. While his offensive production during his Cards days were not replicated in San Fran, McGee still knew how to hit. In his first season with the Giants, 1991, McGee hit .312/.357/.408. In 1993, McGee registered a .301 average. At the time of his retirement in 1999, the outfielder had 2,254 hits during his career.