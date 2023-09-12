Which Giants players have 300+ wins in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the San Francisco Giants and a column for players who have earned over 300 wins in their career. This is an illustrious club that very few pitchers make it into. There are only seven possible answers to this prompt.

Christy Mathewson is the Giants all-time leader in wins with 372. He is the only player who has earned over 300 wins with the franchise. This prompt, fortunately, does not require the player to have recorded all wins with the specified team. At tthe time of writing, just 23% of players had used him.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12: Which Giants players have 300+ wins in their career?

This means that other players can work here, including:

Gaylord Perry, with SFG from 1962-1971

Steve Carlton, with SFG in 1986

Warren Spahn, with SFG in 1965

Tim Keefe, with SFG in 1891

Mickey Welch, with SFG from 1883-1892

Randy Johnson is the most popular answer here. He has 303 career wins, and he was briefly a member of the Giants. He was with the team in 2009, his final stop before retirement. It was there that he earned his final eight wins and qualified for this list.

Randy Johnson played for the Giants

Unfortunately, there are not many options for today's prompt, making life difficult on potential grid completionists.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have a database that can help you determine who played where and how many wins they earned. There are not many possible answers, so it's a valuable resource.

