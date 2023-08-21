Which Giants players have also played for Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

On August 18, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers. By doing so, baseball's most popular quiz game has reignited a rivalry of the early 2010s.

Each day, Immaculate Grid releases a quiz puzzle that is enjoyed by fans everywhere. The 3 x 3 comes equipped with six hints on the axes. Users must take the clues into account to populate the nine spots with names of MLB players.

Without any further adew, let's take a look at some of the most significant names to suit up for both the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants.

Players who have played for San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers | MLB Immaculate Grid August 21

Making his debut for the Atlanta Braves in 1969, utility infielder Darrell Evans enjoyed success in his later career with both teams. Regarded as one of the most underrated players in history, Evans was traded to the Giants in 1976. Although he averaged over 15 home runs per season, Evans did not make an All-Star team until hitting 30 home runs and 82 RBIs in 1983. In 1984, he was traded to the Tigers, where he won the 1984 World Series and the AL home run title in 1985.

Although he was selected by the Giants in the 6th round of the 1995 draft, pitcher Joe Nathan would go on to become one of MLB's best arms. After undergoing surgery that kept him sidelined in 2001, Nathan posted a 2.96 ERA in 78 appearances in 2003. A year later, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins, where his 1.62 ERA across 72 innings earned him a fourth-place Cy Young finish. Nathan pitched for the Tigers in 2013 and 2014, but was never able to emulate the success of his earlier career.

Current Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly began his career with the 2012 Detroit Tigers. That year, pitching alongside aces like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the team made it all the way to the World Series, only to lose to Smyly's future team. The left-hander's time in San Francisco was short, pitching to a 3.42 ERA in seven appearances during the shortened season of 2020.

Wisconsin-native Billy Hoeft was only 20 years old when he made his MLB debut for the Detroit Tigers in 1952. By his third season, the left-hander had made the nessecary adjustments, and had begun pitching with serious velocity. In 1955, Hoeft posted a 2.99 ERA, going the distance for a league-best seven complete games, earning his first All-Star nod in the process. Like other players, Hoeft was unable to recapture earlier success in his late career. He appeared briefly for the Giants in 1963 before retiring from baseball three seasons later.

