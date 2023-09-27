Which Giants players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27

The San Francisco Giants are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 27 MLB Immaculate Grid. They have been paired with the ‘200+ hits in a season’ landmark.

Therefore, participants trying for an immaculate score will need to name one Giants batter who has registered 200 hits or more in one season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 178 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

At the time of writing, this intersection has a success rate of only 57%. The number of valid answers are few, as only 15 players in Giants history have accomplished this feat. Out of those 15 answers, 14 of them predate the 1970 season.

If you are struggling with this intersection, fear not. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27: Which Giants players have recorded 200+ hits in a season?

Former San Francisco Giants shortstop Rich Aurilia registered 206 hits during the 2001 season. To this day, he remains the last Giants player to cross 200 hits.

Bobby Bonds, the father of baseball icon Barry, remains one of the most celebrated Giants players of all time. He has earned his rightful place in the club’s prestigious Wall of Fame. During the 1970 season, he accumulated exactly 200 hits.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is an excellent shout for this intersection. The Giants legend also seems to be the people’s choice, with a resounding 75% of successful players going with him for this intersection. Mays registered 208 hits during the 1958 season.

Bill Terry, another baseball icon, notched 200+ hits in six out of seven seasons between 1929 and 1935 for the erstwhile New York Giants, with the only exception being the 1933 season - the year the Giants won their fourth World Series title.

Other possible answers for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Don Mueller

Jo-Jo Moore

Freddie Lindstrom

Rogers Hornsby

Frankie Frisch

Ross Youngs

Dave Bancroft

Irish Meusel

Ross Youngs

Mike Donlin

George Van Haltren

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.