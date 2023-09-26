Which Giants players have won a Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 26

The Immaculate Grid is a great way for MLB fans to test their baseball knowledge. The daily quiz has enjoyed overwhelming popularity with fans of all ages and the 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple concept.

Users must take into account the six clues to populate the nine squares with the names of relevant players. While team names are most commonly used as clues, sometimes a statistical value is used instead.

On September 26, the Grid asked users to name members of the San Francisco Giants who have won the Rookie of the Year Award. Let's take a look at some viable names.

San Francisco Giants Rookie of the Year Award winners | MLB Immaculate Grid September 26

When the Giants selected catcher Buster Posey out of Georgia in the first round of the 2008 draft, hopes were high for the Georgian. He didn't disappoint, hitting .305/.357/.505 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs in his freshman campaign of 2010, which is also the year that the Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the World Series.

Posey would go on to win seven All-Star distinctions as well as the NL batting title (.336) and the MVP in 2012.

Right-handed pitcher John Montefusco made his debut with the Giants in 1973. The following season, the 25-year-old posted a 15-9 record to accompany his 2.88 ERA and league-best 7.9 K/9, winning the Rookie of the Year Award, Montefusco is remembered as being one of only three pitchers in MLB history to homer in their first at-bat. He retired as a member of the New York Yankees in 1986.

The year before Montefusco captured the Rookie of the Year in 1974, another member of the San Francisco Giants won the freshman honors. Left fielder Gary Matthews hit .300/.344/.444 with 10 triples, 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases, cruising to a first-place finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Following his career, Matthews began working as a broadcaster for the Philadelphia Phillies. In 1999, his son, Gary Jr., made his MLB debut.

In 1958, Puerto Rican speedster Orlando Cepeda made his MLB debut for the Giants. That season, Cepeda registered a league-best 10 triples, alongside 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a slash line of .317/.355/.522. After winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 1958, Cepeda gained six All-Star appearances before winning the NL MVP in 1967 with the St. Louis Cardinals.