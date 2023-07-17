Which Golden Glove award-winning pitchers have also had 200+ strikeouts in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 17 puzzle is out. It involves a cross between the Gold Glove awardees and pitchers with 200+ strikeouts in a season.

In a rare cross, there are two stats in today's grid. One on the third row involves 'Gold Glove' winners, and the on the third column has '200+ K Season Pitching'. So, fans have to guess names of pitchers who have won the Gold Glove and recorded more than 200 striekouts in a season.

The Gold Glove is handed out to the nine defensive positions in the league for exemplerary prowess . As far as pitchers are concerned, Greg Maddux dominated the record books with 18 such awards.

The Hall of Famer has been a defensive stalwart, earning more Gold Gloves than any other player. He's also the only pitcher to record 15 wins in 17 straight seasons.

Maddux started his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1986. In his final year with them in 1992, he was awarded his first Cy Young Award and was one strikeout shy of the 200 mark that year.

For Maddux, 1992 was the start of a brilliant individual run that saw him win three more Cy Young Awards after moving to the Atlanta Braves. However, the 200 Ks would elude him until 1998 when he went five better than his score in 1992, talling 204 and won the Gold Glove that season.

Other Golden Glove awardees who have achieved 200+ Ks in an MLB season

Much of the recent success of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB can be attributed to their starting rotation which has had key names like Clayton Kershaw.

The veteran 35-year-old has had seven seasons with more than 200+ Ks. He also won the Gold Glove award in 2011 along with the Pitching Triple Crown.

