Which Guardians pitchers have had 300+ wins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 15 has the Cleveland Guardians in the first row and '300 wins career pitching' in the third column. Thus players have to guess the names of pitchers with 300+ wins who have also played for the franchise.

The Cleveland Guardians were one of the eight members of the American League when it declared itself as a major league in 1901. The team has won the World Series twice and the American League pennant six times.

They are currently in a period of drought as they have not won the overall prize since 1948, coming closest in 2016 when they appeared in the World Series.

Legendary pitcher Cy Young himself had a stint with the Guardians franchise from 1909 to 1911 when they were known as the Cleveland Naps. Professionally, he notched up 511 wins in his career with a brilliant ERA of 2.63 and more than 2,800 strikeouts.

This earned him a place amongst other veteran baseball players on the MLB All-Century Team.

Cy Young's prowess was such that the MLB decided to name the league's best pitcher award after the great. While at Cleveland, he won his 500th career game on July 19, 1910 against Washington.

His two-year spell ended when he joined the Boston Rustler, currently the Atlanta Braves, for his final season before retirement.

Other pitchers with 300+ wins and appearances for the Guardians

Apart from Cy Young, players in the 1980s such as Phil Niekro, Gaylord Perry and Steve Carlton also donned the Cleveland jersey. Out of them, Perry was the most successful, winning the Cy Young award with the team once and getting selected as an All-Star twice in his four-year spell.

During his 23 years in the majors, Niekro made his way to baseball stardom with 318 wins. He spent two years with the club, meanwhile, Carlton had a short one-year stint with the Guardians in 1987.

