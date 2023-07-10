Which Guardians pitchers have had 3000+ strikeouts in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 10 puzzle involves a cross between the Cleveland Guardians and pitchers who have recorded more than 3000 strikeouts in their careers. Players are to guess the names of pitchers who have the distinction of achieving both.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a major hit among fans who have taken to the game for its interesting use of statistics. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic).

As the name suggests, each answer needs to be immaculate, leaving no room for error because of the grid system. Every day, the game refreshes, and a new grid is unveiled to fans.

Today's grid's second column has the Cleveland Guardians whereas the third row involves '3000+ K Career Pitching'. Here we take a look at the probable answers.

The most popular pick that comes to mind is CC Sabathia, who is a legend in Cleveland and finished his career with 3,093 strikeouts. He was drafted in 1998 as the 20th overall selection in the draft. He finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year award in his first season with the club in 2001.

In his eight years in the majors with the franchise, the starting pitcher was chosen as an All-Star thrice and also won the 2007 AL Cy Young award. He moved to the New York Yankees for the second half of his career, where he was selected as an All-Star three times.

Other pitchers with 3000 strikeouts and have played for the Guardians

Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven played for Cleveland for four and a half seasons. He ended up with 3,701 strikeouts and won the World Series twice, once with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1979 and once with the Minnesota Twins in 1987.

Other pitchers include another Hall of Famer, Phil Niekro, who spent two years with the franchise and recorded 3,342 strikeouts overall.

