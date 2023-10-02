Which Guardians players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2

The MLB Immaculate Grid for October 2 features two teams: the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had a few players crossover from team to team during their histories, even though they play in complete opposite leagues. There are a total of 200 possible answers. Fortunately, you need only name one of them.

First baseman Josh Bell is a perfect example for this prompt. He was a member of the Pirates from 2016 to 2020. In 2023, the Guardians signed him to add some power to their lineup. He was used by 21% of players at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2: Which Guardians players have also played for the Pirates?

Below are some other players who played for both the teams during their careers:

John Axford (2014 with both teams)

Bert Blyleven (1981-1985 with CLE, 1978-1980 with PIT)

Melky Cabrera (2018 with CLE, 2019 with PIT)

Yu Chang (2019-2022 with CLE, 2022 with PIT)

Outfielder Greg Allen has become a journeyman. He was on the New York Yankees this season, but he played for both these squads. In 2022, he was on the Pirates. From 2017-2020, he was a Guardians (Indians at the time) outfielder.

Greg Allen played for the Pirates and Guardians

Another outfielder, Rajai Davis, did this. In 2006 and 2007, he was a member of the Pirates. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, he was part of the Guardians franchise, including their trip to the World Series.

