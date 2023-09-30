Which Guardians players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 30

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 181st puzzle on Saturday, Sept. 30. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for error while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Cleveland Guardians player is in the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, there are 35 players who fit the bill.

Jim Thome is someone who ticks both categories.

Thome played in the MLB for 22 seasons from 1991 to 2012. The baseman played for the Cleveland Guardians from 1991 to 2002 and for one more year in 2011. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Across his career, Thome earned five All-Star honors and won the Silver Slugger Award in 1996. He also was the NL home run leader in 2003 while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 30: Other Guardians players who are in the Hall of Fame

Roberto Alomar

Alomar played in the MLB for 17 seasons from 1988 to 2004. The second baseman had a three-year stint with the Cleveland Guardians from 1999–2001. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Alomar earned 12 All-Star honors during his career. He also won two World Series titles with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993.

Eddie Murray

Murray played in the MLB for 21 seasons from 1977 to 1997. The baseman had a three-year sojourn with the Guardians from 1994 to 1996. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

Murray earned eight All-Star honors during his career. He also won the World Series with the Baltimore Orioles in 1983.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.