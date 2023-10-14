Which Guardians players have won Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 14

The October 14 MLB Immaculate Grid asks about Cleveland Guardians rookies who have won the MLB Rookie of the Year award. The Guardians, who had the moniker "Indians" a few years back, started competing in the American League in 1901.

As for the Immaculate Grid question, there are a total of four players who have won "Rookie of the Year" with the Cleveland Guardians since 1947.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 14: Guardians players who have won Rookie of the Year

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Herb Score

The first among those players is Herb Score, who won the AL ROTY in 1955 with Cleveland at the age of 21. In his first year, he went 16-10, with a 2.85 ERA and 245 strikeouts, which was a major league record at the time.

He remained with the Cleveland Indians until 1959 before being traded to the Chicago White Sox. He concluded his major league career in 1962 with a 55-46 record, a 3.36 ERA, and 837 strikeouts across eight seasons.

Sandy Alomor Jr.

Alomor Jr. was a six-time All-Star and won the AL ROTY in 1990 along with the Gold Glove award. He currently serves as a coach for the Guardians and has been associated with them since 2010. As a player, he joined the Cleveland Indians in 1990 after being traded by the San Diego Padres.

In 1990, he appeared in 132 games, slashing .290/.326/.418, recording 9 home runs and 6 RBIs. Defensively he was a wonderful catcher and also got a nod to start the All-Star game as a rookie.

The other Guardians to win the Rookie of the Year were Joe Charboneau (1980) and Chris Chambliss (1971).