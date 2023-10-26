Which Hall of Famers have had a 6+ WAR season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 26

The Oct. 26 MLB Immaculate Grid features an intersection comprising the ‘Hall of Fame’ honor and ‘6+ WAR season’ landmark.

Therefore, participants must name one National Baseball Hall of Famer with at least one 6+ WAR season to his name.

There are 222 possible answers to choose from for this intersection. Fortunately, this article is here to help narrow your focus.

Below, we will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 26: Which Hall of Famers have had a 6+ WAR season?

The legendary Babe Ruth registered a 6+ WAR in four consecutive seasons between 1919 and 22. Ruth compiled a 9.1 ERA in 1919, 11.1 in 1920, 12.9 in 1921 and 6.4 in 1922.

“Iron Horse” Lou Gehrig also qualifies for this intersection. His excellence on the field and his grace in facing ALS off of it continue to inspire generations of athletes and fans. The Yankees icon amassed a 6.1 WAR in 1926 and 11.1 the year after.

“Say Hey Kid” Willie Mays enjoyed five back-to-back 6+ WAR seasons over the course of his illustrious career. Mays registered a 10.4 ERA in 1954, 9.2 in 1955, 7.6 in 1956, 8.3 in 1957 and 10.2 in 1958l

Some other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Henry Aaron

Tris Speaker

Mike Schmidt

Ted Williams

Ty Cobb

Stan Musial

Honus Wagner

Rogers Hornsby

Rickey Henderson

Mickey Mantle

Mel Ott

Eddie Collins

Eddie Mathews

Wade Boggs

Roberto Clemente

Frank Robinson

Johnny Mize

Jimmie Foxx

Nap Lajoie

Ed Delahanty

Ken Griffey Jr.

Frank Thomas

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.