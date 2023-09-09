Which Hall of Famers played for the Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

Immaculate Grid comes out with a new puzzle everyday. Baseball Reference's exceedingly popular quiz game has become a favorite for fans looking to test the extent of their baseball knowledge.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid features nine squares. In order to be successful, users must populate these squares with names of relevant MLB stars per the intersecting clues. While team names are the most common hints, sometimes career achievements of various players are given instead,

On September 9, Immaculate Grid asked users to name former members of the Los Angeles Dodgers who have made it to the Hall of Fame. Let's take a look at the most relevant names.

Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Famers | MLB Immaculate Grid September 9

Center fielder Duke Snider was part of the original crew of players to make the move to LA when the Brookyln Dodgers became the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1958. A seven-time All-Star in New York, Snider led MLB in hits for every season between 1953 and 1955. Over sixty years since he left the organization, his 389 home runs and 1271 RBIs still hold up as franchise records. Snider was given Hall of Fame status in 1980.

In 1993, catcher Mike Piazza hit .318/.370/.561 with 35 home runs and 112 RBIs to capture the NL Rookie of the Year Award. In each of the next six seasons, Piazza would win an All-Star nod as well as a Silver Slugger, hitting 177 home runs, a number that holds up as the ninth-highest in Dodgers history, before being traded to the Florida Marlins in 1998. Piazza gained Hall of Fame entry in 2007.

Pitcher Don Sutton recorded 2,696 strikeouts in his 550 appearances for the Dodgers. His record stood from his retirement in 1988 until modern-day phenom Clayton Kershaw shattered it in 2022. Regardless, Sutton is regarded as one of the most effective pitchers in Dodgers' history, and came within striking distance of a Cy Young on several occasions. Sutton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

Three-time Cy Young winner Sandy Koufax was one of the best pitchers that the Dodgers ever had. The left-hander broke out in 1963, tossing 11 complete game shutouts to record a league-best 1.88 ERA, gaining both the NL Cy Young and MVP Award in the process. In 1965 and 1966, his final two seasons in MLB, Koufax posted the lowest ERA in the league, twice, mounting 2.04 and 1.73 figures respectively. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.